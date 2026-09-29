Iran-Azerbaijan joint infrastructure projects nearly complete as trade grows

TEHRAN- Shahin Mustafayev, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan, speaking on the sidelines of the meeting of the heads of the Joint Committee for Economic Cooperation between Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan, stressed the friendly and brotherly relations between Tehran and Baku and said: Despite existing tensions in the region, relations and cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Islamic Republic of Iran are developing in various fields, and this trend will continue.

He added: At this meeting, priority issues and prospects for cooperation between the two countries were discussed, and matters related to trade, logistics, transportation, and energy were reviewed.

Referring to the increase in trade exchanges between the two countries, the Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan said: The trade volume between Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan has increased, and within the framework of the International North-South Corridor, the volume of cargo and goods transportation has also been on an upward trend.

He continued: In all areas of cooperation, joint projects between the two countries are progressing, and at this meeting, the latest status of the implementation of these projects was also examined.

Mustafayev, referring to some joint infrastructure projects between Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan, stated: The construction of a bridge over the Aras River, the Aghband-Kalaleh project, and the Astara railway cargo terminal are almost complete, and we discussed the inauguration of these projects with my Iranian counterpart so that we can see them become operational as soon as possible.

In conclusion, the Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan, stating that Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan have fruitful cooperation in various fields, noted: The Republic of Azerbaijan is interested in developing its relations and cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Iran-Azerbaijan six-month trade increases

Iran’s Minister of Transport and Urban Development, referring to the increase in trade exchanges between Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan over the past six months, said: Developing infrastructure and removing obstacles are effective in sustaining this trend, and the project to widen the Jolfa–Kalaleh route can increase the transport capacity and volume of trade exchanges between the two countries.

According to IRNA, citing the Ministry of Transport and Urban Development, Farzaneh Sadegh said on Monday at the end of the meeting of the heads of the Joint Economic Cooperation Committee of Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan: “Today we hosted Shahin Mustafayev, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Chairman of the Joint Economic Committee of the two countries.”

Emphasizing that relations between Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan are friendly, brotherly, and strategic, she added: “In today’s meeting, the issues agreed upon in the joint committee were reviewed and the latest status of implementation of the agreements was examined.”

Referring to the increase in the volume of trade exchanges between the two countries, the Minister of Transport and Urban Development said: “In the past six months, despite the problems and conditions caused by the war in the region, we have witnessed an increase in the volume of trade exchanges between Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan, and we are trying to continue this trend by developing infrastructure and removing obstacles.”

Sadegh, referring to the project to widen the Jolfa–Kalaleh route, said: “The Islamic Republic of Iran is seriously advancing this project, and widening this route can be effective in increasing the transport capacity and volume of trade exchanges between the two countries.”

In conclusion, the Minister of Transport and Urban Development emphasized: “Given the friendly and brotherly relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan, the ground is prepared for further development of cooperation between the two countries in various fields, and we will certainly witness the expansion of bilateral relations and cooperation in the future.”

Back in early September, Farzaneh Sadegh, and Shahin Mustafayev, Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan, held a telephone conversation to review the latest developments in bilateral relations and explore ways to expand economic ties, particularly in transit, energy, and border infrastructure.

According to a report by IRNA from the Ministry of Transport and Urban Development, both sides assessed the growing trend in bilateral relations and emphasized the continuation of high-level consultations.

Farzaneh Sadegh, referring to specialized meetings held in gas, electricity, and transportation sectors, called for accelerating the formation of joint committees to follow up and implement the approvals from these meetings.

The Minister of Transport and Urban Development, pointing to the damage caused by recent regional tensions to transportation infrastructure, stated: "Despite existing challenges, the reconstruction of damaged routes has been prioritized and the process of completing ongoing infrastructure projects continues without interruption."

She attributed the strengthening of relations between Tehran and Baku to the will of the presidents of the two countries and the close interaction of executive officials at various levels.

Shahin Mustafayev also expressed satisfaction with the progress of railway projects during the call, stating: "The railway route within Azerbaijan's territory up to the 'Aghband' region has been completed, and with the completion of the section within Iran, we will witness a significant transformation in the region's transit and logistics capacities."

Praising the professional performance of Iran's Ministry of Transport and Urban Development in addressing infrastructure damage, he added: "The Iranian government's determination to revive and activate transit corridors is a commendable approach."

At the end of the call, the two sides exchanged views on the latest regional developments and emphasized deepening strategic and economic cooperation as the main pillar of stability and development in the region.

In a decisive move that signals a new phase in regional economic integration, Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan are rapidly expanding their bilateral trade and transit cooperation through a series of high-level agreements, infrastructure projects, and customs facilitation measures. The momentum, driven by political will at the highest levels and supported by tangible results at border crossings, positions the two neighbors as strategic partners in connecting the Caucasus, Central Asia, and the Persian Gulf.

At the heart of this economic rapprochement lies the Bileh Savar border crossing in Iran's northwestern Ardabil Province—a 24/7 customs post that has emerged as a vital artery for trade. Over the past year alone, the crossing recorded $268 million in exports, demonstrating its growing capacity to handle increased commercial volumes. This figure is particularly noteworthy given that the period coincided with external pressures and regional instability, underscoring the resilience of Iran's border economy and its ability to maintain trade flows even under challenging circumstances.

MA