Vahid Barimanlou wins Iran’s ninth gold in 2026 Asian Games

TEHRAN – Iranian kurash athlete Majid Vahid Barimanlou claimed a gold medal in the 2026 Asian games on Tuesday.

He defeated Tajikistan’s Yosin Bobokalonov 1-0 in the final match of the Men -66kg.

Kyrgyzstan’s Kubanychbek Aibek Uulu and Sarvar Abdushukurov from Tajikistan won bronze medals.

Iran’s Fatemeh Barmaki also won a bronze medal in the sport after losing to Liu Li-ling Shih from Chinese Taipei in the women’s +87kg.

Vahid Barimanlou’s medal was Iran’s ninth gold medal in the Games.

Kurash at the 2026 Asian Games is being held from Sept. 27to 29 at the Aichi Budokan.