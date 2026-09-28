Women’s futsal team invited to tournament in China

TEHRAN - China has invited Iran’s women’s national futsal team to take part in a four-nation tournament, providing the Asian heavyweights with a valuable opportunity to prepare for the 2026 Asian Indoor Games in Riyadh.

With less than three months remaining until the start of the Asian Indoor Games, Iran are still waiting for a clear schedule of international friendlies as they build toward the tournament.

The Iranian women’s futsal team will face a demanding field in Riyadh, with Japan, China, Thailand, Vietnam, Uzbekistan, Indonesia and Chinese Taipei among the teams expected to provide stiff competition. The tournament will offer Iran a different test from the regional competitions they have traditionally played in, with a wider range of opponents and playing styles.

China’s invitation could therefore provide an important chance for Iran ahead of their campaign in Riyadh.

According to the proposed schedule, the four-nation tournament is set to take place from Nov. 4 to 9, with hosts China, Hong Kong, Iran and one additional team expected to participate.