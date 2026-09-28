Afshin Ghotbi shortlisted to take charge of Iran U23

TEHRAN - Afshin Ghotbi, former Persepolis and Iran national team head coach, is reportedly on the verge of taking charge of Iran’s U23 national team.

Iran’s disappointing campaign at the Asian Games in Nagoya, followed by a heavy defeat to North Korea in their final match, brought a premature end to the team’s tournament and marked a bitter and unexpected finish for this generation of young players.

Head coach Hossein Abdi resigned immediately after the tournament, with the decision reportedly made upon his return to Iran at the airport. The Iranian Football Federation quickly accepted his resignation, leaving the U23 side in need of a new head coach.

The federation president Mehdi Taj recently stated that the new head coach would be appointed within 48 hours, and reports now suggest that the federation is close to reaching an agreement with Afshin Ghotbi.

A source close to Ghotbi has reportedly confirmed that initial talks have taken place and that preliminary agreements have already been reached. Unless there is an unexpected change in the negotiations, Ghotbi is expected to sign a contract with the Iranian Football Federation and take over the U23 national team in the coming days.