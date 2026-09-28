Iran volleyball defeat Thailand: 2026 Asian Games

TEHRAN – Iran men’s volleyball team defeated Thailand in straight sets (25-18, 25-18, 25-15) in Pool B of the 2026 Asian Games on Monday.

In the match held at the Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park Gymnasium, Porya Hossein Khanzadeh and Ali Haghparast each scored 13 points for Iran, while Thailand’s Suwit Mahasiriyothin registered 13 points.

Iran, who had started the campaign with a 3-0 win over Kyrgyzstan, will face Indonesia on Tuesday.

The men's tournament in volleyball at the 20th edition of the Games is organized by the Asian Volleyball Confederation, in conjunction with the OCA.

The event is being held in Okazaki and Komaki, Aichi Prefecture, Japan from Sept. 27 to Oct. 3.