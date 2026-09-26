Iran's men's handball team out of 2026 Asian Games
September 26, 2026 - 14:20
TEHRAN – Iran’s men’s national handball lost to Qatar, defending champions, 31-25 in the quarterfinals of the 2026 Asian Games in Nagoya on Saturday.
Nenad Kljaić’s side produced an impressive first-half performance, taking a 14–13 lead into the break and putting one of the tournament’s main gold-medal contenders under significant pressure.
However, Iran could not maintain their advantage in the second half and ultimately bowed out of the Asian Games at the quarterfinal stage
Leave a Comment