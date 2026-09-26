Iran women’s kabaddi team bag silver at Asian Games 2026

TEHRAN - Iran’s women’s national kabaddi team secured the silver medal at the 2026 Asian Games in Nagoya after a narrow 37–34 defeat to powerhouse India in the final.

Iran faced India on Saturday at the Tokai Citizen Gymnasium in Nagoya, putting in a strong performance but ultimately falling short against the most decorated team in world kabaddi.

Despite the defeat, Iran’s impressive run earned the team a well-deserved Asian Games silver medal.

Iran are headed by Gholamreza Mazandarani.

Reporting by Masoud Hossein