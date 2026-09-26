Tajikistan independence day celebrated by Tajik embassy in Tehran

TEHRAN- A ceremony marking the 35th anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Tajikistan was held at the Esteghlal Hotel in Tehran on September 23, attended by Abbas Aliabadi, and his accompanying delegation, ambassadors and members of diplomatic missions resident in Tehran, and prominent figures in scientific and cultural fields.

At the beginning of the ceremony, Nizamuddin Zahedi, Tajikistan’s Ambassador to Iran, in his speech emphasized the historical importance of the country’s independence as the greatest blessing that came to the people of Tajikistan on September 9, 1991.

He stated: “This day has been inscribed in golden letters in the history of the Tajik nation, because after a thousand years since the era of the Samanid state, which is considered the first experience of Tajik national statehood in history, the Tajik people once again found the opportunity to establish their national state and determine their own destiny by their own will.”

In his remarks, the Tajik ambassador also emphasized the sacrifices and selflessness of the founder of peace and national unity, the Leader of the Nation and President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, in extinguishing the fire of the imposed civil war and ensuring peace, stability, and national unity in the country. He also referred to the decisive role of Tajikistan’s leader in creating, developing, and strengthening national statehood in contemporary Tajikistan.

Referring to the great achievements of the reconstruction and construction process in the country, the Tajik ambassador stated that, thanks to the wise and far-sighted policy of the Leader of the Nation, Tajikistan over 35 years of independence has transformed from a country that suffered severe damage due to the imposed civil war and was on the brink of collapse into a stable and strong country enjoying sustainable development, active in solving important issues of today’s world, and possessing status and credibility in the international arena.

He considered the development and expansion of comprehensive cooperation with the friendly, brotherly, same-language, and same-culture country, the Islamic Republic of Iran, as one of the fruits of the foreign policy of independent Tajikistan, and emphasized that through the efforts of both sides, cooperation and interaction between Tajikistan and Iran, based on linguistic, historical, and cultural ties, has today expanded significantly.

At the ceremony, Abbas Aliabadi, Minister of Energy and representative of the Government of Iran, in his speech on the occasion of this auspicious celebration, sincerely congratulated the government and people of Tajikistan.

Emphasizing the deep historical, cultural, and linguistic ties between the two nations, he welcomed and praised the development and expansion of bilateral cooperation in various fields.

After the official part of the ceremony ended, an attractive cultural program was performed for the guests. Afzalsho Shodiev, People’s Artist of Tajikistan, gave special splendor and brilliance to the gathering by performing his pleasant songs.

On the sidelines of the ceremony, the Embassy of Tajikistan organized an exhibition of the books of the Leader of the Nation, handicrafts, pictures of the beauties and tourist attractions of Tajikistan, as well as a corner of the natural products of this land, including sweet and fragrant grapes, dried fruits, and traditional bread, which drew the attention and welcome of the ceremony’s guests.

MA