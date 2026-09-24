Iran's women lightweight double sculls wins gold in 2026 Asian Games

TEHRAN - Iran's Kimia Zarei and Zeynab Norouzi seized a gold medal in the women's lightweight double sculls finall on Thursday.

The iranian pair finished the first at the Nagaragawa International Regatta Course with a time of 6:53.93 minutes.

Hong Kong team Yuen Shan Cheung and Wing Wun Leung rounded out the podium with a time of 6 minutes and 59.24 seconds.

The bronze medal went to Japan's Chika Yonezawa and Chikai Tomita with a time of 6:59.27 minutes.