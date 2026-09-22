Iran, South Korea share spoils in handball: 2026 Asian Games

TEHRAN - Iran’s men’s handball team earned their first point at the 2026 Nagoya Asian Games after playing out an exciting 26–26 draw with South Korea in their third group-stage match.

South Korea, the most decorated team in Asian Games handball history, entered the contest on the back of a victory over Kuwait. The Koreans and Iran, coached by Nenad Kljaić, produced a closely fought battle from the opening minutes.

The two sides traded goals throughout the first half, with Iran taking a narrow 14–13 lead into the break.

Iran also made a strong start to the second half and looked to extend their advantage, but South Korea refused to let the game slip away. The contest remained evenly balanced until the final moments.

With the clock having expired, the referees awarded South Korea a penalty following a controversial incident. The Koreans converted the spot throw to level the score at 26–26, ensuring the two teams shared the points.

The draw marked Iran’s first point of the 2026 Asian Games campaign.

Kljaić’s side will now turn their attention to their final group-stage match against Kazakhstan on Wednesday, as Iran look to secure a place in the next stage of the competition.