Over 200,000 foreign nationals enrolled in Iranian schools

TEHRAN – More than 200,000 foreign national students, including boys and girls, have been enrolled in schools in Iran and will benefit from educational services in the current academic year, which starts on September 23.

The schools have even enrolled students who faced residency status issues, preserving their right to education, IRNA quoted Ali Farhadi, an official with the Ministry of Education, as saying.

In July 2025, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Filippo Grandi, lauded the efforts of the Education Ministry in supporting and providing services to foreign students.

“The main reason why I am visiting Iran is to appreciate the country’s valuable services provided to refugees. I have repeatedly talked about this issue in international forums, and urged them to follow Iran as a role model,” Mehr news agency quoted Grandi as saying.

The official made the remarks in a meeting with Education Minister Alireza Kazemi on July 23.

During the meeting, Grandi referred to Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei’s statement in 2015, according to which all Afghan refugees, including undocumented ones, were allowed to be enrolled in schools. The official called it a valuable historical measure that surprised everyone, including rich countries.

For his part, Kazemi expounded on the country’s measures and challenges in assisting refugees.

Iran spends 100 million dollars annually on providing services to foreign nationals, while UNHCR's contribution has been less than a percent over the past two years

The presence of refugee students at schools has made classes overcrowded, which has consequently affected Iranian students’ academic performance, the official added.

Referring to the lack of educational space and the substantial financial burden of providing it, Kazemi said it is socially and economically costly; people expect these expenditures to be spent on Iranians, which is a logical demand.

The education minister went on to highlight the economic and social challenges caused by foreign nationals, saying that due to economic problems, Afghan refugees involve their children in helping generate income, which leads to severe social impacts in the country.

“Despite all these problems, Iran has never reduced the services provided to refugees. The country continues to provide the best services to legally permitted refugee students, ensuring none of them is deprived of education,” Kazemi noted.

Now that Afghanistan has attained stability, Afghan nationals are better able to return, with dignity, and serve their home country, he said.

Even to support (deported) refugees to continue education and learning, Iran is ready to educate all Afghan students using the local education platforms, within the framework of the tripartite cooperation agreement, and provide them with a valid educational certificate based on the statutes of virtual schools approved by the Supreme Council of Education, the official added.

Grandi lauded the proposal and voiced the UNHCR’s support of the program, calling it an invaluable measure for the young generation.

“I am aware of low contributions, and I admit more funds have to be assigned to your services, but due to the current situation and sanctions, it is not possible. We are not a rich partner, but we would be happy to remain your partner,” the official said.