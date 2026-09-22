Iranian, Pakistani officials explore potential to develop science diplomacy

TEHRAN – University of Tehran Chancellor Mohammad-Hossein Omid and Pakistani Ambassador to Iran Imran Ahmed Siddiqui have explored avenues to strengthen scientific, academic, and cultural cooperation between the two countries.

The two sides met on Saturday, highlighting the need to implement the previously signed memorandum of understanding (MOU), IRNA reported.

During the meeting, Omid emphasized the cultural and linguistic commonalities between the two nations and said that Iranian and Pakistani scholars exchanged knowledge in the past, and the Persian language served as their shared language.

He also proposed organizing a joint conference to examine the life, works, and intellectual legacy of renowned philosopher and poet Allama Muhammad Iqbal Lahori, a distinguished literary figure in both countries.

The official went on to elaborate on the global ranking and accomplishments of University of Tehran, noting that the university is interested in promoting scientific cooperation among faculty members and students of the two countries.

For his part, Siddiqui announced Pakistan’s readiness to deepen collaborations with Iran in scientific, technological, and economic activities. Holding joint meetings and expanding studies in different fields like international studies, technology and engineering, and economics were among the other issues mentioned.

He also called for boosting ties in evolving technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and proposed establishing ‘Iqbal Lahori room’ at the University of Tehran as a symbol of scientific commonalities.

Highlighting the key role of embassies in facilitating academic interactions, he suggested top Pakistani universities, including Quaid-e Azam University, National University of Science and Technology (NUST), COMSATS University Islamabad, and University of Punjab, for the development of scientific interactions.

The two sides agreed to conduct collaborative online courses, exchange students and professors, and provide scholarships to reciprocal students.

Pakistan proposes setting up scientific working group with Iran

In June, the Pakistani Minister of State for the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, Wajiha Qamar, met with the Iranian Minister of Science, Research, and Technology, Hossein Simaei-Sarraf, proposing that the two countries establish a joint scientific working group.

The officials met on the sidelines of the 7th Turkey Educational Technologies Summit (known as TETZ 2026), which was held in Istanbul from June 26 to 28.

Iran’s recent achievements in the international arena are inspiring for many countries, including Pakistan, ISNA quoted Qamar as saying.

Highlighting the emotional, spiritual, historical, and cultural ties between the two nations, the official said, “Pakistan will stand by Iran in its initiatives and actions, and the relations between Tehran and Islamabad will remain strong and stable based on these commonalities.”

The two sides need to promote collaboration to fully utilize the respective capacities of each other, she added.

The deep linguistic, religious, and civilizational ties between the two countries will contribute to the development of cooperation, the official further noted.

Referring to the scientific and educational accomplishments of Iran, Qamar said Pakistan can benefit from Iran’s valuable expertise in skills training, agriculture, construction, and production sectors.

For his part, Simaei-Sarraf noted that current scientific, academic, and technological collaborations between Iran and Pakistan are not proportionate to the capacities of both parties.



The official also stressed the need to establish Persian and Urdu language chairs in reciprocal countries.

Highlighting the scientific capabilities of Sistan-Baluchestan University, the science minister announced the university’s readiness to attract Pakistani students.

MT/MG