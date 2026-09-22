Ground broken for Makkoran’s history and culture museum in Chabahar

TEHRAN - Ground was broken for the Makkoran’s history and culture museum in the Chabahar Free Zone on Tuesday, marking the start of a project aimed at documenting and showcasing the ancient history and cultural heritage of Iran’s Makkoran coast.

The ceremony was attended by Hossein Forouzan, secretary of Iran’s High Council of Free and Special Economic Zones; Mohammad-Saeid Arbabi, chief executive of the Chabahar Free Zone Organization; Alireza Noura, governor of Chabahar; and a number of provincial and regional officials.

Hamidreza Soleimani, CEO of the Dafineh Museums of the Mostazafan Foundation, said the museum was designed to provide a comprehensive and documented account of the ancient history and rich cultural heritage of the Makkoran coast.

The museum will be built on three floors, Soleimani said.

The ground floor will serve as the entrance and introductory area, where visitors will be introduced to the region through interactive touchscreens, sensory displays and other digital technologies.

The first floor will house archaeological artifacts and present the history of navigation and maritime trade in Makkoran, while the second floor will focus on the region’s development, infrastructure, industrial potential and contemporary transformations.

The museum will occupy a site of about 10,000 square meters, with a built-up area of approximately 2,500 square meters, according to Soleimani.

Under an earlier memorandum of understanding between the Chabahar Free Zone Organization and the Dafineh Museums Institute, the institute will oversee and provide specialist expertise for the museum’s design, content development and launch.

The Makkoran coast, also known as Makran or Mokran, is a largely semi-desert coastal strip along the Sea of Oman, extending across southeastern Iran and southwestern Pakistan. In Iran, the coast lies mainly in Sistan-Baluchestan province and includes Chabahar, a major port and commercial center on the Sea of Oman.

AM