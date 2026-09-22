Iran’s women’s kabaddi beat Bangladesh in Nagoya
September 22, 2026 - 13:21
TEHRAN - Iran’s women’s kabaddi team continued their winning start at the Nagoya Asian Games with a commanding 54–19 victory over Bangladesh in their second match on Tuesday.
Team Melli delivered a dominant performance throughout the contest to secure their second consecutive win of the tournament.
Iran had opened their Asian Games campaign with a victory over hosts Japan, making it two wins from two matches.
The Iranian women will face their toughest test yet when they take on powerhouse India on Wednesday.
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