Iran’s women’s kata secure silver at 2026 Asian Games

TEHRAN - In the women’s team kata final held at the Toyohashi Gymnasium, the Iranian team, represented by Fatemeh Sadeghi, Sepideh Amini and Zeinab Hosseini, faced Vietnam and suffered a 5–0 defeat, settling for the silver medal.

Iran’s silver at the 2026 Asian Games marks the first-ever Asian Games medal for the country in women’s kata.

On their way to the final, the Iranian women’s kata team defeated Thailand and the Philippines earlier in the day.

The team is coached by Fatemeh Baghlanipour.

Karate at the 2026 Asian Games is being held from Sept. 20 to 30 at the Toyohashi City General Gymnasium in Toyohashi, Aichi, Japan.