Karate athlete Namati wins Iran’s first gold in Nagoya

TEHRAN – Morteza Namati of Iran claimed a gold medal at the 2026 Asian Games on Tuesday.

The Iranian athlete defeated Uzbekistan’s Davut Nazymradov 4-3 in the final match of the Men’s Kumite -75kg.

Nemati's gold is Iran's first gold medal in the Games.

Kazakhstan’s Nurkanat Azhikanov and Syrian Fawaz Bani Al-Marjeh won bronze medals.

Karate at the 2026 Asian Games is being held from Sept. 20 to 30 at the Toyohashi City General Gymnasium in Toyohashi, Aichi, Japan.