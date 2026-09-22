Iranian woman Saeidabadi bags silver in Nagoya

TEHRAN – Fatemehzahra Saeidabadi from Iran snatched a silver medal at the 2026 Asian Games on Tuesday.

She lost to Adeola Fay Robert from Malaysia 6-4 in the Women’s Kumite -55kg final.

Cok Istri Agung Sanistyarani from Indonesia and Kazakhstan’s Bella Samasheva won bronze medals in the weight class.

Karate at the 2026 Asian Games is being held from Sept. 20 to 30 at the Toyohashi City General Gymnasium in Toyohashi, Aichi, Japan.