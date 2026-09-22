Jahanbakhsh, Ghoddos to miss Iran’s friendly matches

TEHRAN - Iran internationals Alireza Jahanbakhsh and Saman Ghoddos will miss the national team’s upcoming friendly matches against Uzbekistan and Russia.

The Football Federation of Iran confirmed the absence of the two players, indicating that both had been in the plans of head coach Amir Ghalenoei but will not join the current national team camp.

According to the federation, Jahanbakhsh, who recently returned from a short-term injury, will remain with Excelsior Rotterdam to complete his recovery and regain full physical fitness in coordination with the club and Iran’s coaching staff.

Ghoddos, meanwhile, has been ruled out of the camp due to a back injury.

Iran are scheduled to play Uzbekistan and Russia in friendly matches in Sept. 24 and 29 as part of their preparations for upcoming international competitions.