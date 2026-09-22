Iran’s men’s kabaddi overpower Nepal in Nagoya

TEHRAN - Iran’s men’s kabaddi team got off to a winning start at the Nagoya Asian Games, defeating Nepal 76–23 in their opening match.

Iran produced a dominant performance to secure a convincing victory and make a strong start to their campaign.

The Iranian side are drawn in Group A alongside Pakistan, Nepal, Malaysia and Thailand.

Iran will play their second group-stage match against Malaysia on Wednesday, as they look to maintain their winning momentum.

Kabaddi at the 2026 Asian Games is being held from Sept. 21 to 26 at Tōkai Citizens Gymnasium.

This is the sport's consecutive ninth appearance at the Games, since the 1990 edition. India are the defending champions in both events