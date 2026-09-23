2026 Asian Games: Iran handball advance to QFs

TEHRAN – Iran’s men’s handball team secured their place at the quarterfinals round of the 2026 Asian games.

Team Melli defeated Kazakhstan 28-23 at the Toyoda Gosei Memorial Gymnasium on Wednesday and qualified for next round.

Iran had lost to Kuwait and Bahrain and were held against South Korea in Group B.

The men's handball tournament at the 2026 Asian Games is being held in Inazawa and Kasugai, Japan from Sept. 19 to 29.