Iran’s men’s kabaddi rout Bangladesh in Nagoya

TEHRAN - Iran’s men’s kabaddi team defeated Bangladesh 67-33 in the Nagoya Asian Games.

Iran had defeated Nepal 76–23 in their opening match.

Later in the day, the Iranian women teal lost to powerhouses India 37-23. Team Melli had defeated Bangladesh 54-19 in their opening match.

This is the sport's consecutive ninth appearance at the Games, since the 1990 edition. India are the defending champions in both events