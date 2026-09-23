Iran’s men’s kabaddi rout Bangladesh in Nagoya
September 23, 2026 - 11:48
TEHRAN - Iran’s men’s kabaddi team defeated Bangladesh 67-33 in the Nagoya Asian Games.
Iran had defeated Nepal 76–23 in their opening match.
Later in the day, the Iranian women teal lost to powerhouses India 37-23. Team Melli had defeated Bangladesh 54-19 in their opening match.
This is the sport's consecutive ninth appearance at the Games, since the 1990 edition. India are the defending champions in both events
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