Iranian woman rower Mojallal snatches gold in Nagoya
September 24, 2026 - 10:41
TEHRAN - Iranian female rower Fatemeh Mojallal claimed a gold medal on Thursday at the 2026 Asian Games.
Mojallal finished first in the women's lightweight singles sculls final, clocking a time of 7 minutes and 24.57 seconds at the Nagaragawa International Regatta Course.
Winnie Hung from Hong Kong reached the podium with a time of 7 minutes and 28.54 seconds.
Thai rower Parisa Chaempudsa rounding out the podium with a time of 7 minutes and 40.61 seconds.
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