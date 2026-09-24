Iranian woman rower Mojallal snatches gold in Nagoya

TEHRAN - Iranian female rower Fatemeh Mojallal claimed a gold medal on Thursday at the 2026 Asian Games.

Mojallal finished first in the women's lightweight singles sculls final, clocking a time of 7 minutes and 24.57 seconds at the Nagaragawa International Regatta Course.

Winnie Hung from Hong Kong reached the podium with a time of 7 minutes and 28.54 seconds.

Thai rower Parisa Chaempudsa rounding out the podium with a time of 7 minutes and 40.61 seconds.