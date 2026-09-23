Iran bag gold in e-football: 2026 Asian Games

TEHRAN – Iran’s e-sports team won a gold medal at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games on Wednesday.

Iran’s Hassan Pajani and Abolfazl Aghaeinasab defeated Farish Luzman and Hariz Hazmi Hakimin of Malaysia 4-2 in the final match.

Farish put Malaysia ahead after beating Aghaeinasab 2-1 on mobile at the Aichi Sky Expo Hall.

Hariz but lost to multiple world champion Pajani on console, and the Iranian player proved too strong as he beat Hariz 3-0 to give Iran the 4-2 win on aggregate.

E-football, also known as esports football or FIFA/EA Sports FC competitive gaming, combines traditional football strategy with digital gameplay.