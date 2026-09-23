ECO Film Week brings diverse regional cinema to Tehran

TEHRAN- The ECO Film Week is underway in Tehran, bringing together a selection of films from member states of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in a program highlighting the region’s diverse cinematic traditions and cultural narratives.

Organized by the ECO Cultural Institute (ECI), the four-day event features films from Iran, Tajikistan, Pakistan, the Republic of Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Kazakhstan, providing audiences with an opportunity to explore different cinematic approaches and stories from across the ECO region.

The event opened at the ECO Cultural Institute in Tehran on Monday with the participation of Mehrdad Rakhshandeh, Executive Director of the ECO Cultural Institute, and Raed Faridzadeh, Head of the Cinema Organization of Iran.

Following the opening ceremony, Iran’s “Whisper My Name”, directed by Rasoul Sadrameli, was screened as the first film of the program. The 109-minute film marked the beginning of a series of screenings featuring works from six ECO member states.

“Whisper My Name” is about Ziba, a teenage student working girl. Living in a dormitory with no bonds to her parents, she dreams of moving to a room of her own. She’s struggling to find a path to be independent, but everything becomes even more complicated when her dad, Khosro, shows up. He has escaped from a psychiatric hospital to celebrate his daughter’s birthday with her.

The 2025 drama stars Amin Hayai, Juliet Rezai, Mehran Ghafourian, and Setareh Pesiani. It won the Best Film Award at the 2025 Fajr Film Festival.

The program continues on Tuesday with two films from Tajikistan and Pakistan. “Looking for Truth,” a 97-minute Tajik film, is scheduled to be screened at 4 p.m., followed by Pakistan’s “Nayab” at 6 p.m. The latter has a running time of 153 minutes.

On Wednesday, the program will feature “Meryem” (2023) from the Republic of Azerbaijan at 4 p.m. and “Once Upon a Time in Anatolia” from Türkiye at 6 p.m. The films have running times of 95 and 157 minutes, respectively.

The final screening of the event will be held on Thursday at 4 p.m., featuring Kazakhstan’s “Dawn of the Great Steppe,” a 138-minute film.

All screenings are taking place at the ECO Cultural Institute in Tehran.

A special exhibition featuring a selection of film posters from ECO member states will also be held alongside the screenings. The exhibition will offer a visual overview of the history and development of cinema in the region, highlighting the artistic diversity of film poster design and its role in promoting and preserving cinematic heritage.

The ECO Film Week is being held as part of the ECO Cultural Institute’s efforts to strengthen cultural cooperation among member states and provide greater opportunities for interaction among filmmakers, artists, cultural professionals and audiences across the region.

The event will continue through September 24 in Tehran.

SAB/