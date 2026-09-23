Mahan Sirjan: Upstream Link in the Steel Chain

Operating as the contractor for Golgohar Ore Body No. 5, Mahan Sirjan Processing Development functions as the vital upstream supplier feeding Mahan Holding's vertically integrated steel operations.

Mahan Sirjan extracts approximately 3 million tons of raw iron ore annually from reserves totaling 35.9 million tons with an average iron grade of 50.68%. Employing roughly 900 operational personnel, the company acts as an operational contractor rather than an independent mine owner. The mined ore directly supplies direct reduced iron (sponge iron) production at Baft Steel, which feeds Sanat Bonab Steel's rolling mills. To improve integration, an expansion pipeline adding 2.5 million tons each of concentrate and pelletizing capacity is underway.

Commenting on upstream security, Mohammad Bigdeli, CEO of Tourism Bank, stated: "Financing upstream extraction and processing units like Mahan Sirjan ensures full value-chain integration across the steel sector, stabilizing raw material supplies from mine to finished rolling products amidst market shifts.