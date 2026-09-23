ICCIMA hosts conference on organic medicinal plants

TEHRAN- The Conference on Development, Production, and Export of Damask Rose and Organic Medicinal Plants was held at the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture (ICCIMA) with officials and those active in industry sector.

Samad Hassanzadeh, Iran Chamber president, highlighted Iran’s geographical advantages in organic products, medicinal and aromatic plants. He said these capacities can create value added and complete production chains if supported by proper policies. He warned that international conflicts and attacks have raised costs and concerns, and called for reduced tensions. He also stressed reclaiming global markets through targeted exhibitions and branding. Despite Iran’s saffron leadership, Turkey markets saffron under its own brand, so he urged clear branding plans for saffron, barberry, jujube, and medicinal plants.

Secretary General Abolfazl Roghani Golpayegani stressed diversifying Iran’s income basket and better using economic opportunities, noting Iran lags in per capita income despite its advantages.

Mahmoud Tavallaei of the Kashan Chamber called for organic requirements from planting to harvest, contract farming, and greater value added.

Abolfazl Ehtesham of the National Saffron Council said investing in organic rose water and saffron can secure global markets and increase Iran’s penetration.

Ali Shariati-Moghaddam urged connection to global value chains and cited poor processing, packaging, and unauthorized pesticides as challenges.

Dr. Rahmani of the National Standards Organization linked agriculture, organic production, food security, and sustainable development, citing climate change and soil erosion. He said Iran can become a major exporter to Eurasia, and the National Organic Mark, approved in 2012, can present Iranian products as standardized globally.

EF/MA