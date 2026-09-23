Executive work begins on 162-km Rasht–Astara railway

TEHRAN- Abbas Khatibi, deputy of Iran’s transportation infrastructure construction company, announced that the executive work on the 162-km Rasht–Astara railway, the missing link of the North–South Corridor, has begun.

He said that land acquisition and stabilization of 56 km are underway with domestic capacity and funding.

Iran committed to acquiring the full route within a year; last February, 125 km was formally handed to the Russian side, with readiness to hand over the rest.

Although Russian teams are sometimes not fully present, over 100 km has been occupied and equipment deployed.

Acquisition costs for 89 km have been paid. Financing talks with Russia under a 2023 agreement are 93% complete; remaining issues concern the final price.

Experts stress the railway is essential, and work continues despite special national conditions. The project is considered decisive for completing the corridor and expanding regional transit connectivity.

MA