Iran 10m air pistol mixed team wins bronze in Nagoya

TEHRAN – Iran’s Haniyeh Rostamiyan and her teammate Vahid Golkhandan won the bronze medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event at the 2026 Asian Games in Nagoya on Friday.

The Iranian pair finished third with a score of 415.8 points.

India’s Suruchi Inder Singh and Kamaljeet claimed the gold medal with a record-breaking performance, combining for an Asian record of 484.6 points in the final.

South Korea’s Suhyeon Hong and Gaeun Choo took the silver medal with 478.0 points.