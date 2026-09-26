Shot putter Tayebi collects Iran’s seventh gold in Nagoya

TEHRAN – Iranian shot putter Mohammadreza Tayebi claimed a gold medal on Saturday at the 2026 Asian Games.

He finished first in the men’s shot put with 20.81, breaking the Games record. Iran's another shot putter, Hassan Ajami finished fifth with a throw of 19 meters and 37 centimeters.

Indian Tajinderpal Singh Toor from India won the silver with 20.64 meters and the bronze medal went to Saudi Arabia’s Mohammed Tolu with 20.48 meters.

Tayebi’s medal was Iran’s seventh gold in the Games.