Iran files formal complaint with UN over Trump’s ‘hateful and disgusting’ threats

TEHRAN — Iran has formally lodged a robust protest with the United Nations, denouncing the inflammatory remarks made by US President Donald Trump during the 81st session of the General Assembly. Tehran has warned that such declarations, delivered from the highest international podium, represent a severe breach of the UN Charter and the foundational principles of international law.

In a formal communique addressed to UN Secretary-General António Guterres and the President of the Security Council, Gholamhossein Darzi, Iran’s chargé d’affaires to the United Nations, underscored that the US president’s remarks on September 22 were not merely reckless political posturing, but a dangerous escalation that undermines global peace.

The Iranian envoy stated that Trump had “openly threatened the Islamic Republic of Iran, a founding member of the United Nations, with destruction” while speaking from the UN platform.

In his letter, Darzi detailed the alarming rhetoric employed by Trump, citing his declaration: “I annihilate the Islamic Republic and do it quickly.”

The letter further highlighted a pattern of bellicose behavior, noting that the US president had claimed he could “drive them into hell with no chance of survival and no hope of future greatness.”

“These hateful and disgusting statements are neither ambiguous nor unprecedented,” the letter observed, describing the rhetoric as part of a sustained campaign of hostility against the Iranian nation by the leader of a permanent member of the UN Security Council.

A pattern of escalating aggression

Tehran’s complaint provides extensive documentation of the hostile trajectory emanating from the White House throughout 2026. According to the document, the recent rhetoric at the General Assembly is merely the latest chapter in a series of threats targeting the core of the Iranian state.

The letter cataloged several instances of previous threats:

March 22, 2026: Trump threatened to “hit and obliterate their various Power Plants.”

March 30, 2026: Threats were directed toward widespread destruction of energy facilities and critical infrastructure, including essential desalination plants.

April 6, 2026: The US President alleged that “an entire country could be wiped out in one night,” while targeting Iranian bridges and power generation facilities.

April 7, 2026: The threats peaked when Trump declared, “A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again.”

Darzi emphasized that the General Assembly is a forum established to cultivate peace and cooperation, not a venue for the proclamation of annihilation. He warned that international indifference to such rhetoric, combined with the normalization of these threats, erodes the authority of the UN Charter.

A legacy of resistance

The Iranian envoy’s letter explicitly connected these rhetorical threats to the tangible military aggressions Iran has endured over the past year. Since June 2025, Iran has faced two major rounds of unprovoked military strikes by the US-Israeli axis.

During the 12-day war in June 2025, more than 1,000 Iranians—including women and children—were martyred. The subsequent conflict, which began on February 28, 2026, lasted 39 days and resulted in a catastrophic death toll of over 3,500 people, as well as the destruction of critical civilian and economic infrastructure.

The two campaigns also claimed the lives of numerous senior Iranian military commanders, nuclear scientists, and the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

Despite these hardships, the Iranian diplomat reaffirmed the nation’s unwavering resolve. Darzi stated that, regardless of whether these threats are dismissed as “baseless fantasies,” they will never materialize in the face of the steadfast resistance and the determined defense mounted by the Iranian people and their armed forces—a resolve that has historically forced the cessation of such aggression.

