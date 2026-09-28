Iranians ready to defend homeland against any aggression: commander

TEHRAN— Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari, Deputy Chief of the Iranian Army for Coordination, has stressed the Iranian people’s readiness to defend their homeland, saying the nation’s preparedness, together with that of the Armed Forces, sends a clear message to any adversary contemplating aggression against Iran.

Speaking to IRNA on Monday, Sayyari was responding to recent statements by US President Donald Trump, including threats of military action against Iran and references to the destruction of the country in remarks delivered during the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The commander said the Iranian nation and the armed forces remain fully prepared to confront any threat and defend Iran’s territorial integrity.

Referring to remarks previously made by the late Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, former Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Sayyari said Iran could effectively put its adversaries in a position where they would be unable to pursue their objectives.

He emphasized that the readiness to defend the country extends beyond the Armed Forces, saying the entire Iranian population considers itself part of the nation’s defense effort.

“The entire Iranian nation is ready to defend its beloved homeland and to surprise any aggressor,” Sayyari said, referring to the continued threats and hostile rhetoric directed against Iran, as well as the recent US-Israeli military confrontation with the country.

Sayyari made the remarks as Iran commemorates Sacred Defense Week, an annual observance marking the country’s resistance during the eight-year Iran-Iraq War, which began with Iraq’s invasion of Iran in September 1980.

