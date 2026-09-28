Leader: The enemy dares not venture beyond Arabian Sea — and soon will be driven from there

TEHRAN – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei issued a message on Monday saying that due to the painful blows that the enemy has suffered at the hands of Iranian armed forces and the guardians of the Strait of Hormuz, it has sought refuge in the Arabian Sea and it will soon be expelled from there.

The following is the full text of the Leader's message issued on the occasion of Sacred Defense Week and the martyrdom anniversary of Lebanese Hezbollah chief Sayyid Hassan Nasrallah:

In the Name of God, the Compassionate, the Merciful

“And verily We sent Moses with Our signs, [saying], ‘Bring your people out from darkness into light and remind them of the Days of Allah’” (Quran 14:5).

The opening days of the month of Mehr are a reminder of the “Days of God” (Ayyam Allah) and that monumental, enduring phenomenon: the eight-year valiant defense of the Iranian nation in the First Imposed War. During those days, the warm radiance of the Revolutionary sun throughout the entire expanse of Iran radiated a gratifying sense of national solidarity and devotion to the ideals and ethos of revolutionary Islam, melting away the ice of both classical colonialism and neo-colonialism and hegemony.

At that time, some Iranians still remembered the hostility of the colonial powers, the events surrounding the nationalization of the oil industry, and the US-backed coup d'état of more than two decades earlier. Others had heard accounts of it, while many had experienced first-hand the brutal reality of what foreign domination over our nation's affairs wrought upon the country. The days preceding that era were dark and bleak, when ambassadors of the Arrogant Powers would dictate their demands and prohibitions to the Shah of Iran, and he would execute those demands – either willingly or reluctantly – until the magnificent Revolution of the Iranian nation, led by the late Imam Khomeini (RA), ripped that order apart. Due to the Revolution, those dark days gave way to the luminous era of the establishment of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

This development was deeply intolerable to the hegemonic powers whose greedy eyes were focused on the wealth of this land. For years, they had inflicted all kinds of atrocities upon Iran’s people to claim those resources for themselves. So, from that moment on, they devoted all their efforts to reversing the roaring surge of the revolutionary nation to go back to its former course. The First Imposed War was their most significant undertaking during the first decade of the blessed existence of the Islamic Republic.

From inside the heart of the flames of that war - which had been ignited by the Ba'ath party that was hostile toward their people, under the delusion of a conflict that would only take days and be a victory requiring little effort – the Islamic system rose like a phoenix, more vigorous and stronger than before, and with a more resounding voice and loftier flight. This became an enduring hallmark of the Islamic system in the subsequent events that were orchestrated by its enemies.

Those days when the enemy of this nation had imposed its puppets upon the people and enforced a new form of colonialism were, due to the blessing of the Revolution and the raising of the banner of Islam and jihad in the midst of the Imposed War, transformed into days of glory. Today, even 38 years after the end of that war, when we examine its events in close detail and listen to the truthful accounts of those who survived it, figures of exemplary stature emerge like brilliant stars in the firmament of our nation’s history. Each one is a model from whom lessons in worship, courage, resistance, morality, and humanity can be learned.

Those early days at the onset of the attacks by the agents of the hegemonic system, our country had inherited nothing from the Taghut (Pahlavi) regime to defend itself against a barrage of threats. But those days have now – due to the blessing of upholding the Truth and through divine assistance – given way to days in which the aggressive hegemonic powers themselves, and not merely their proxies, seek shelter from the attacks of Islam’s soldiers and plead for an end to the war.

Those days to which they long to return our country were days of backwardness, humiliation, dependency, and a tarnishing of Iran’s reputation in the Islamic world. In contrast, the days we live in today are overflowing with progress, dignity, independence, and an elevated level of reputability in the Islamic world and indeed across the globe. Today, there are those who regard us as the world's fourth superpower. Of course, they say this based on worldly calculations. But according to divine calculations, a country that knows itself to be devoted to the pure Household of the Prophet (PBUH), whose people are predominantly attached to those exalted figures, and who have no fear of upholding the Truth, is the world’s foremost power.

In those days, the two seas to the south of Iran were the theater of operations for enemy forces. But today, because of the painful blows the enemy has suffered at the hands of our valiant fighters and the guardians of the Strait of Hormuz, they dare not advance beyond the Arabian Sea. Whenever they have risked doing so, they themselves have suffered. And it won’t be long before the Arabian Sea rids itself of their presence too.

There was a time when the hegemonic powers, through psychological warfare and by creating an atmosphere of fear, emptied the streets of the capital and staged a coup against this nation’s struggle for independence. After that, they plundered the wealth of this country for 25 years. But now for seven months, our compatriots have adorned the public squares and streets throughout the country with their enthusiastic, responsible presence, warming the hearts of those fighting for Islam while striking fear into the enemy.

Over 30 million Iranians have declared their willingness to sacrifice their lives. And when they were called upon to reconfirm their readiness as part of a certain organizational effort, more than 500,000 people filled the requested capacity within the first 100 minutes alone. Today, there are various declarations of readiness throughout Islamic Iran, particularly for armed participation, creating an arena in which our people will gain honor and their enemy disgrace. There were days when the heroic spirit of the people of this land was recognized through its men. But today, we live in times where women surpass men in several arenas with their courageous presence.

There were days when the enemy sought to continuously erode the social bedrock of the system. But today, people from all walks of life, despite their obvious differences, stand resolutely in defending their righteous positions, including their determination to safeguard the bountiful Strait of Hormuz.

This comparison between the days of the past and the present can be further expanded upon, but in one word, I, as a servant of the dear people of Iran, declare that those bygone days to which our enemy longs to return have passed and will never be repeated. Of course, I must recall with sorrow and grief that these days, the absence of the Great Khomeini and the illustrious Martyr Khamenei (may God elevate their noble stations) is felt deeply. The country’s present dignity owes a great debt to their leadership. Nonetheless, by virtue of the invaluable treasure of their deeds and radiant, guiding words left behind for their followers, the coming days will be vastly more glorious than the present. For the phoenix that arose from the ashes of the First Imposed War has now, under the pressure of enemy hostilities and particularly the two recent Imposed Wars, grown so majestic that the shadow of its flight now extends over the lands of the enemy as well.

On this occasion of the second anniversary of the martyrdom of the heroic commander of the Arab world and the great symbol of the Resistance Front, the exalted martyr, His Eminence Sayyid Hassan Nasrallah (may God sanctify his pure soul), it’s very fitting to remember him. He was a sincere well-wisher for his people and his faith. His sincere and eloquent sermons, together with his courageous actions, strengthened the hearts of his people and, indeed, the hearts of the free people of the world. He elevated the name of Lebanon, which is a small country that for years had served as a backyard for foreign powers, to greatness. Victory and triumph were his constant companions. Without a doubt, no figure - after the prophets and their successors - has ever arisen of his stature in that ancient land throughout the entire history of the Levant.

Today, his glorious banner is in the hands of His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem (may God protect him), who courageously leads the resolute, Ashura-inspired ranks of Hezbollah, who continue his path.

These current days in Lebanon – even now before the judgment of history – are outstanding, glorious days for its people and all fighters of the Resistance. They’re days that bring humiliation and ultimate disgrace upon those who pin their hopes on the false promises of the hegemonic powers and the people’s ill-wishers when facing the Zionist enemy. Unlike the martyred Sayyid of the Resistance, Sayyid Hashem Safieddine, and the current fighters of the Resistance – who will continue to shine like radiant stars throughout time and will guide those who seek the way when lost in bewilderment – those powers will be swiftly buried and forgotten at the very first turn of history's pages. Whenever they are recalled in the future, they will only be reminders of malice, folly, and perhaps even betrayal.

In conclusion, I am hopeful that, with the continued bestowal of divine grace and the special prayers of our Master (Imam Mahdi) (may God hasten his noble reappearance and may our souls be sacrificed for him), the Iranian nation and all the allies of the Resistance will encounter only victory, triumph, and glory, while their enemies will only suffer defeat and humiliation, by God’s grace and through His bounty.