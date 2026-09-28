Noshad Alamiyan wins bronze in table tennis: 2026 Nagoya

TEHRAN – Noshad Alamiyan from Iran claimed a bronze medal at the 2026 Asian Games on Monday.

The Iranian table tennis player seized a bronze medal in the men's singles at the Sky Hall Toyota.

World No. 1 Wang Chuqin from China defeated veteran Alamiyan 4-1 in the semifinals to book his place in the final.

The five-game scores were 11-4, 11-7, 9-11, 11-4 and 11-6.

Wang will make his final push for gold Monday night. His opponent will be either fellow Chinese player Lin Shidong or Chinese Taipei's Lin Yun-Ju.