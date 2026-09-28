Vice Presidency for Science and Technology, INN to develop nanotech cooperation

TEHRAN – The Vice Presidency for Science, Technology, and Knowledge-Based Economy and the Inter-Islamic Network on Nanotechnology (INN) have agreed to bolster collaborative efforts through implementing joint research projects in nanotechnology and advanced materials.

Vahid Zarghami, the secretary of the Vice Presidency’s advanced materials and manufacturing technologies development headquarters, and Alireza Rahamipour, the secretary of INN, in a meeting on Sunday explored the potential for the development of cooperation and the implementation of current memoranda of understanding (MOUs), highlighting the need to leverage available capacities for the promotion of scientific, technological, and commercial collaborations, ISNA reported.

The meeting centered on developing and conducting joint research projects in education, nanotechnology, and advanced materials fields, holding scientific events, fostering laboratory networks, commercializing nano-technological products, and improving intelligent infrastructures.

Benefiting from the INN capacity to foster scientific and technological collaboration among researchers, research centers, universities, and knowledge-based companies across Islamic nations was another key focus of the meeting.

During the meeting, Zarghami emphasized the necessity to strengthen laboratory infrastructure and promote laboratory cooperation among Islamic countries. Showcasing the capacities and capabilities of Iranian knowledge-based companies to the regional markets was another issue discussed in the meeting.

For his part, Rahimipour identified the development of superalloys, nano-products, and advanced materials as key of mutual interest for both parties.

The INN is an international platform that utilizes the power of science and technology to empower Islamic nations. The Network provides a dynamic platform for the enhancement of collaborations between elites, professors, researchers, universities, research institutes, and knowledge-based companies. It is one of the thirteen scholarly networks affiliated with the Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation (COMSTECH). The network is hosted by the Materials and Energy Research Center (MERC), which is affiliated with the Ministry of Science, Research and Technology of Iran.

Nanotech progress in Iran beyond just a scientific achievement

With over 430 companies operating in the nanotechnology sector, and more than 1,960 nanotech products receiving nanoscale certificates, the advancement of the nanotechnology sector in the country proves to be more than just a scientific achievement.

Relying on domestic capacity, nanotechnology in Iran is not merely measured by scientific rankings and published articles, but products that have been manufactured and entered the industry and the market, IRNA reported.

The total sale of these products amounts to over 970 trillion rials (about 554 million dollars), indicating that the scientific achievement has become an economic and industrial capacity.

Nanotechnology in the country is a typical example of a successful development of a tech ecosystem. From the very beginning, a long-term roadmap was developed to strengthen all aspects of the technology development chain, from education and research to commercialization and market development.

Over the past years, the role of Nano headquarters has not been limited to macro-policy-making, but has included fostering coordination among universities, research institutes, industries, knowledge-based companies, and supporting institutions.

Establishing a strategic technological laboratory network, developing standards for the evaluation of Nano products, supporting start-up companies, and designing industrial programs are among the factors that help transfer nanotechnology from laboratories to the country’s industries.

Despite the 12-day war in June 2025 and the recent 40-day war, 230 products received nanoscale certificates in the past Iranian calendar year (March 2025-March 2026), surpassing the targeted number.

Last year, the Vice Presidency for Science, Technology, and Knowledge-Based Economy and the headquarters for nanotechnology planned to obtain nanoscale certificates for 190 products (one product per working day). Still, the figure increased by 40, reaching 230. Currently, the total number of nanotechnology products with a nanoscale certificate has increased to 1965, IRNA reported.

The highest number of products that received nanoscale certificates was recorded respectively in the provinces of Tehran, Fars, and Mazandaran, with 64, 48, and 24 products, respectively.

The provinces of Zanjan (32 products), Qom (17), Markazi (16), Qazvin (11), and Isfahan (7) are placed next.

Out of 230 products, Industrial supplies had the largest share with 72 products. Energy, oil, and related industries accounted for 41, Chemicals for 36, and Pharmaceutical and Health for 26 products.

MT/MG