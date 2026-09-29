Iran volleyball battle back to defeat Indonesia in Nagoya

TEHRAN – Iran staged a remarkable comeback to defeat Indonesia 3-2 (22-25, 21-25, 25-21, 25-19, 17-15) in Pool B of the 2026 Asian Games on Tuesday.

Iran fell two sets behind after Indonesia took the opening two sets, but Team Melli responded strongly to win the next three and complete a thrilling comeback.

Ali Haghparast led Iran with 22 points, while Indonesia’s Farhan Halim was his team’s top scorer with 19 points.

The victory marked Iran’s third consecutive win in the competition. Team Melli had previously defeated Kyrgyzstan and Thailand in straight sets.

Iran will next face the second-placed team from Pool D on Thursday, with a place in the next stage at stake.

The men’s volleyball tournament at the 20th Asian Games is organized by the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) in cooperation with the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA).

The volleyball competition is being held in Okazaki and Komaki in Aichi Prefecture, Japan, from September 27 to October 3.