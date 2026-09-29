Iran-Belarus trade reaches $76m in 2025

TEHRAN- On the eve of the Iran-Belarus Joint Economic Committee, the Director General of the Central Asia, Caucasus and Russia Office of the Iran Trade Promotion Organization announced: The value of trade exchanges between Iran and Belarus in 2025 amounted to $76 million.

According to IRNA, citing the Iran Trade Promotion Organization, Mehdi Babaei stated that agricultural and petrochemical products had the largest share in Iran’s exports to Belarus, and added: The 19th meeting of the Iran-Belarus Joint Economic Cooperation Committee will be held with the participation of Seyed Mohammad Atabak, Minister of Industry, Mining and Trade, and the Minister of Industry of the Republic of Belarus.

Babaei considered the holding of joint committees as a foundation for strengthening and expanding mutual cooperation between the two countries and added: At this meeting, emphasis will be placed on developing cooperation in the fields of trade and industry, agriculture, investment, health and pharmaceuticals, as well as strengthening interaction between the private sectors of the two countries, with the aim of expanding Iran-Belarus economic and trade relations as much as possible.

According to him, at the end of this meeting, a memorandum of understanding on cooperation between the industry ministers of the two countries will be signed. Also, meeting with the Prime Minister and officials of the Republic of Belarus and the opening of Iran’s dedicated trade pavilion with the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union at the “InnoProm Belarus” exhibition are among the other programs planned within the framework of this meeting.

Back in mid-August, Iran’s Deputy Agriculture Minister for planning and Economy Affairs met with the Minister of Agriculture and Food of Belarus, emphasizing the development of bilateral cooperation in the fields of agricultural fertilizers, machinery, and joint investment.

According to Mehr News Agency, Akbar Fathi, Iran’s Deputy Agriculture Minister for planning and Economy Affairs, met and held talks with Yuri Gorlov, Minister of Agriculture and Food of the Republic of Belarus, on the sidelines of the 7th meeting of the Policy Council of Agriculture and Industry of the Eurasian Economic Union, held in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

During the meeting, the capacities and areas for developing agricultural and economic cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Belarus were reviewed, and both sides emphasized the need to strengthen bilateral interactions and utilize existing capacities to develop trade and investment in the agricultural sector.

One of the main axes of the negotiations was the continuation and development of cooperation between the two countries in the supply and trade of potash and phosphate fertilizers. In this regard, existing capacities for expanding trade cooperation, as well as examining areas for joint investment in the production and supply of agricultural inputs, were taken into consideration.

The Iranian side, referring to the importance of sustainable supply of inputs needed by the agricultural sector, emphasized the use of capacities of EAEU member states to diversify input supply sources and develop long-term cooperation.

Also during this meeting, capacities for joint cooperation in the field of agricultural machinery and equipment were discussed and exchanged.

Both sides emphasized identifying the capacities of manufacturing companies and private sector activists of the two countries and paving the way for the development of exchanges, technology transfer, and joint investments in the field of agricultural machinery and equipment.

The development of trade in agricultural and food products between Iran and Belarus was another focus of this meeting. Within this framework, existing capacities for increasing trade exchanges in the fields of poultry meat, dairy products, and various fruits were reviewed, and the need to facilitate trade and create suitable grounds for greater presence of producers and exporters of the two countries in each other's markets was emphasized.

Also, the issue of developing trade relations and utilizing the capacities of existing agreements and mechanisms to increase the volume of agricultural and food product exchanges between the two countries was taken into consideration.

At the end of this meeting, both sides emphasized the continuation of consultations and follow-up on the issues raised with the aim of developing joint investments, increasing agricultural trade, strengthening cooperation in the field of inputs and agricultural machinery, and creating new opportunities for private sector cooperation.

The meeting was held within the framework of the programs of the 7th Policy Council of Agriculture and Industry of the Eurasian Economic Union and in line with strengthening the agricultural diplomacy of the Islamic Republic of Iran and developing economic interactions with the member states of this union.

EF/MA