Urial sheep: a vital link in mountain ecosystems

The Shiraz urial sheep is a hybrid of the Armenian mouflon and the Laristan mouflon, inhabiting the highlands and rocky areas of southern Fars Province, particularly Bamu National Park northeast of Shiraz.

Wild sheep are among the key herbivorous mammal species and play a vital structural role in maintaining ecological balance and the long-term stability of mountainous and foothill habitats. A decline or disappearance of these species can disrupt food chains and lead to significant changes in the vegetation cover of their habitats.

Wild sheep also serve as an important link in the transfer of energy from primary producers, such as plants, to secondary consumers, including carnivores. They constitute a major prey base for endangered and threatened species such as the Persian leopard, Asiatic cheetah, wolf, and caracal, making their conservation an important component of maintaining healthy and functioning mountain ecosystems.

IRNA / Erfan Samanfar