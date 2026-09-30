S. Korean ambassador highlights Iran’s ecotourism potential

TEHRAN – South Korean Ambassador to Iran Kim Junpyo has highlighted the potential of Iran’s ecotourism sector to support local economies and offer visitors authentic experiences of local culture and daily life.

What is taking shape in Iran’s ecotourism sector today is not merely the provision of accommodation services, but the creation of experiences rooted in local communities and people’s real lives, Kim said, according to a report published by the Iranian Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts and carried by IRNA on Wednesday.

The ambassador made the remarks during a meeting with Yavar Abiri, head of the Iranian Ecolodge Association, at the Sangan Ecolodge in Tehran, held during the National Tourism Week.

Kim said tourism was changing globally, with travelers increasingly seeking opportunities to interact with local people, explore indigenous cultures and experience the lifestyles of destination communities rather than simply visit tourist attractions.

Reflecting on his approximately two and a half years in Iran, the ambassador said the country had considerable tourism potential because of its history, culture and civilization. He added that Iran could introduce its distinctive cultural characteristics to international visitors.

“Iran has considerable potential for tourism rooted in culture and local life,” he said, referring to the diverse cultures and lifestyles he had encountered during his stay.

Drawing on South Korea’s experience in developing cultural tourism, the ambassador said tourism experiences with stronger local and authentic characteristics had greater potential for international promotion.

He noted that preserving traditional architecture, historic houses, clothing, cuisine and handicrafts in some parts of South Korea had become an integral part of the visitor experience.

Abiri said the meeting aimed to introduce Iran’s ecotourism potential to South Korean travelers and create opportunities to expand tourism cooperation between the two countries.

He said ecotourism lodges offer visitors more than accommodation, allowing them to discover local culture, cuisine, handicrafts, nature and the lifestyles of communities in different regions.

Given Iran’s climatic and cultural diversity, the country could host tourists throughout the year, Abiri said, adding that ecotourism lodges could help attract international visitors by offering distinctive local experiences at affordable prices.

Participants also stressed the importance of strengthening links between Iranian ecotourism operators and specialized tourism organizations in South Korea, as well as exchanging experience in rural tourism, traditional accommodation and community development.

AM