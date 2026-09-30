Babak Karimi receives best actor award at Italian festival

TEHRAN – Iranian actor Babak Karimi has won an award at the 28th edition of Ortigia Film Festival, which concluded in Syracuse, Italy, on September 26.

He received the Best Actor Award together with Ivar Wafaei for their performance in “Balcanica” by Nicola Sorcinelli, Honaronline reported.

“In the roles of a father and son who are Afghan musicians, fleeing the Taliban who have banned all forms of art, they bring us into the heart of the migrants’ tragedy. On their endless journey through the desolate landscapes along the Balkan route, their toil and suffering become ours. Their dramatic yet restrained performance blurs the line between screen and audience. It moves us without a trace of sentimentality,” the jury said.

In the Italian film, Karimi plays the role of Nazar, an Afghan orchestra conductor, and his tuba-playing son Jalil, who travel across the Balkans after leaving Afghanistan, where music has been banned.

Their path eventually crosses that of Greta, an Italian doctor whose empathy and resilience shine through the situation. As their journeys continue to intertwine, the three must face the life-changing choices the moment demands.

The film also stars the Italian actress Matilda De Angelis, known for her leading role in Susanne Bier’s HBO series “The Undoing” with Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant; Mario Martone’s feature film “Fuori,” which premiered in competition at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival; and the Netflix hit series “The Law According to Lidia Poët”. Ivar Wafaei and Giovanni Toscano also play in the film.

The film had its world premiere in competition at the 23rd Giornate degli Autori, also known as Venice Days, held alongside the 83rd Venice International Film Festival, from September 2 to 12 in Venice, Italy.

Berlin-based sales outfit M-Appeal has picked up international sales rights to “Balcanica”.

Maren Kroymann, CEO of M-Appeal, described the film as “a powerful story of human connection and empathy in impossible situations.” She added that Sorcinelli “has crafted a timely, emotional and universal story that deserves to be seen everywhere, brought to life by an incredible cast.”

Babak Karimi, 66, has appeared in about 70 films and series. For his role in Asghar Farhadi's “A Separation,” he won the Silver Bear for Best Actor (as part of the ensemble) at the 61st Berlin International Film Festival in 2011.

SS/SAB