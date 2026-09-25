Iran, Japan discuss keeping economic relations strong in difficult times

TEHRAN- Japanese Ambassador to Tehran Tamaki Tsukada and Hossein Selahvarzi, president of the Iran-Japan Joint Chamber of Commerce, met on September 22.

They discussed the two countries’ long-standing economic relations, as well as both sides’ efforts, determination, and willingness to preserve and strengthen these ties even during difficult periods.

While emphasizing economy as the axis of bilateral relations, they also exchanged views on the importance of culture and people-to-people communication and interaction between the two nations.

According to the readout, the officials reviewed past cooperation and future opportunities.

The meeting reflected a shared commitment to dialogue and cooperation.

No new agreements were announced, but the talks signaled continued interest in protecting a relationship that has endured for decades.

The two officials underscored that cultural engagement can complement commercial ties and help sustain long-term friendship between Iran and Japan.

The meeting took place amid regional complexities. Both sides value the relationship and intend to continue talks.

MA