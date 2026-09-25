New rigs added to drilling fleet as South Pars output rises

TEHRAN- The CEO of Pars Oil and Gas Company said: Three new rigs have been added to the country’s drilling fleet, an action that is an important investment for developing drilling capacity and accelerating the implementation of development projects.

According to Mehr News Agency, Touraj Dehghani, in a meeting with the CEO and board members of the National Iranian Oil Company, referred to the production performance of Pars Oil and Gas Company and said: “Over the past two years, 30 million cubic meters have been added to the stabilized rich gas production capacity from the South Pars shared field. This increase in capacity is the result of development and completion activities in the Phase 11 development plan, infill work, and the completion of 35-month projects.”

According to Pars Oil and Gas Company, he added: “In the same period, relying on the capacities created and the continuous efforts of all parts of the company, a daily production record of 730 million cubic meters of gas was registered in South Pars, which shows the continuation of development and operational activities to maintain and increase production capacity from this shared field.”

The CEO of Pars Oil and Gas Company also reported a significant increase in the drilling fleet in the company’s projects and said: “The number of active rigs of this company has increased from four to 13.”

Dehghani added: “With the support of the Minister of Oil and the National Iranian Oil Company, three new rigs have been added to the country’s drilling fleet. This action is considered an important investment for developing drilling capacities and accelerating the implementation of development projects in the Persian Gulf and maintaining gas production from the South Pars field.”

He considered the realization of these achievements to be the result of the efforts of a broad group of Pars Oil and Gas Company employees and the support of the Ministry of Oil and the National Iranian Oil Company, and stated: “These measures are the result of synergy and the continuous efforts of colleagues in various operational, development, and staff sections.”

Dehghani, stating that Pars Oil and Gas Company is responsible for a significant part of the oil industry’s tasks in gas production in the upstream sector, and that over the past two years, alongside the implementation of development and production programs, it has also faced conditions caused by war and regional tensions, added: “Following damage to the Phase 14 refinery of South Pars in the 12-day war and also to four other refineries during the Ramadan war, the responsibility for reconstructing three refining complexes of the South Pars field was assigned to Pars Oil and Gas Company. In recent months, the major part of the company’s focus and executive capacity has been on advancing the reconstruction operations of these refineries.”

Stating that all missions related to debris removal and reconstruction are classified as high-risk activities, he said: “To manage risks precisely, weekly meetings are held at the refineries, and the reconstruction process is being carried out with continuous monitoring of safety requirements and technical standards.”

The CEO of Pars Oil and Gas Company said: “In recent months, the company has faced extensive challenges, but with the support of senior oil industry managers and the efforts of the company’s managers, experts, and employees, this organization has been able to pursue its missions seriously. The achievements made in production, development, drilling, and reconstruction are the result of the determination and efforts of employees who, in difficult conditions, have seriously pursued their responsibilities and are still working to maintain production, develop the South Pars shared field, and carry out the missions assigned to them in the oil industry.”

EF/MA