MAHAK strengthens international cooperation in childhood cancer care

TEHRAN – MAHAK, Iran’s charity supporting children with cancer, has strengthened its international cooperation through membership in and engagement with major global cancer organizations, including the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC), Childhood Cancer International (CCI), and the International Society of Paediatric Oncology (SIOP), Arasb Ahmadian, the chief executive officer of MAHAK, has said.

He made the remarks in a ceremony held on Tuesday to mark September, the Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

MAHAK is a full member of the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC), an international organization dedicated to advancing cancer control worldwide. Through its membership, MAHAK takes part in international efforts focused on knowledge and experience sharing, capacity building, and strengthening cooperation in cancer prevention and care.

The charity is also a full member of Childhood Cancer International (CCI), a global network of organizations working to improve the lives of children and adolescents with cancer and their families. The network provides a platform for international cooperation and the exchange of experiences in childhood cancer care and support.

MAHAK also engages with the International Society of Paediatric Oncology (SIOP), a leading international organization in the field of paediatric oncology. Its participation in SIOP-related programs and networks provides opportunities for scientific and educational cooperation and professional exchange in childhood cancer treatment and care.

Through these international connections, MAHAK seeks to facilitate the exchange of expertise and experience and contribute to the development of more effective approaches to childhood cancer care.

MAHAK’s activities fall into three main categories: Charity, Hospital, and Research. These efforts exclusively serve children with cancer in areas such as medical care, prevention, treatment, healthcare, and welfare services. MAHAK’s slogan, “Help us and let us help you,” reflects the essential role of civil society in supporting humanity with love and compassion.

By 2025, MAHAK had provided comprehensive support to over 45,000 children with cancer and their families across Iran.