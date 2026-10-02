COFO28: Iran outlines measures and programs in forestry sector

TEHRAN –The head of the Natural Resources and Watershed Management Organization, Reza Aflatooni, represented the country in the 28th Session of the Committee on Forestry (COFO28), held from September 28 to October 2, at the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) headquarters in Rome, Italy.

Addressing the event, Aflatooni outlined Iran’s key measures and programs in the forestry sector, restoration and protection of natural resources, highlighting the need for the development of social forestry, climate resilience, empowerment of local communities, and the necessity for equitable access to international financial resources and technology transfer.

Highlighting the vital role of forests in climate resilience and sustainable development, the official stated that Iran has implemented transformative measures aligned with global forestry goals.

“Over the past three years, in line with the ‘UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration’, the national plan to ‘plant one billion trees’ has been actively pursued with public participation; the initiative helps mitigate dust storms, maintain soil health, ensure clean water supplies, and strengthen food security,” Aflatooni noted.

Despite the increase in climate-driven fires, collaborative fire management programs have significantly lowered the number and extent of forest fires in the country, he added.

The official went on to say that Iran is fully committed to the UN strategic plan for forests, and announced the country’s readiness to boost cooperation and exchange expertise with COFO member states.

Tehran, Moscow agree to develop cooperation in forestry sectors

On the sidelines of the COFO28, Iranian and Russian officials discussed ways to enhance collaborations between the two countries in forestry sectors, including sustainable management of forests, forest restoration and development, integrated forest fire management, and early warning fire detection systems on Wednesday.

Both parties highlighted the need to benefit from the two nations' capacities for the expansion of specialized efforts in forest preservation, restoration, development, and sustainable management, as well as ways to combat forest fires. Facilitating timber imports from Russia to Iran was another discussed issue.

Iranian officials provided a draft of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) which was welcomed by the Russian delegation; the MOU is expected to be finalized and signed in the near future.

COFO is FAO’s highest global intergovernmental body on forestry, guiding the Organization’s work and fostering international collaboration, policy dialogue and technical guidance on forest-related issues.

COFO brings together 128 members and meets every two years, convening ministers, heads of forest services, senior government officials and partner organizations. Its sessions identify emerging challenges, promote innovative approaches and provide strategic direction for FAO’s forestry program.

MT/MG