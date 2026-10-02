Iranian wrestler Nokhodi seizes gold in Nagoya

TEHRAN – Mohammad Nokhodi of Iran won a gold medal in wrestling on Friday in the 2026 Asian Games.

He defeated Japan’s Hayato Ishiguro 9-6 in the men’s freestyle 86kg.

Nokhodi’s gold is Iran’s 13th gold medal in the Games.

Nokhodi had defeated Thailand’s Chiranuwat Chamnanjan 11-0, Lee Gyeong-yeon from South Korea 11-1, and Kyrgyzstan’s Malik Shavaev 3-0 on their way to the final.

Olonbayaryn Suldkhuu from Mongolia and Malik Shavaev won two bronze medals.

Wrestling at the 2026 Asian Games is being held from Sept. 30 to Oct. 3 at Inae Sports Center.