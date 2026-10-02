Iran volleyball reach 2026 Asian Games final

TEHRAN – Iran’s men’s volleyball team booked their place in the final of the 2026 Asian Games after producing a dominant performance to defeat Pakistan 3-0 in the semifinals on Friday.

Iran controlled the match from the opening serve and secured a comfortable victory with set scores of 25-13, 25-11 and 25-15. The Iranian side maintained their momentum throughout the match, putting Pakistan under constant pressure with strong serving, effective attacks and solid defense.

Ali Haghparast was Iran’s standout player, finishing the match with 21 points and playing a key role in his team’s convincing victory. For Pakistan, Faryad Ali Usman was the top scorer with 11 points.

The victory continued Iran’s impressive campaign at the 2026 Asian Games. Team Melli began their tournament with a 3-0 win over Kyrgyzstan before recording another straight-set victory against Thailand. Iran then faced a tougher challenge against Indonesia, eventually winning 3-2.

Team Melli followed that result with another 3-2 victory over South Korea before producing their most convincing performance of the knockout stage against Pakistan.

Iran’s unbeaten run has now taken the team into the Asian Games final, where it will face the winners of the other semifinal between Japan and China.

The final match will be held on Saturday.