Abdevali gains Iran’s 12th gold medal in 2026 Asian Games

TEHRAN – Alireza Abdevali, Iranian Greco-Roman wrestler, seized a gold medal in the 2026 Asian Games on Thursday.

He defeated Japan’s Nao Kusaka 5-3 in the final bout of men’s 77kg.

The bronze medals were won by Kyrgyzstan’s Akzhol Makhmudov and Shahin Badaghi of Qatar.

On his way to final match, Abdevali had defeated Indian Andika Sulaeman 8-0 and Badaghi 9-0.

It was Iran’s 12th gold medal in the Games.

The men's Greco-Roman is being held at the Inae Sports Center in Nagoya.