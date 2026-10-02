Iran vs Guinea-Bissau friendly cancelled

TEHRAN - Despite efforts by the Iranian Football Federation to arrange the match, the proposed friendly between Iran and Guinea-Bissau has been canceled.

As a result, Iran’s national football team will conclude their current schedule with two matches against Uzbekistan and Russia.

In recent days, there had been considerable speculation over the identity of Iran’s third opponent, with Guinea-Bissau emerging as one of the leading candidates. The Iranian Football Federation was working to organize the match in either Turkey or Qatar and, as part of those efforts, proposed hosting the game in Istanbul to the Turkish Football Federation.

However, the Turkish Football Federation rejected the proposal, citing a congested schedule and its existing calendar of fixtures and activities. The decision by Turkey was only one of several obstacles that ultimately prevented the match from going ahead, as further complications emerged during the process of arranging the fixture.

One of the main challenges involved the Guinea-Bissau team’s travel arrangements. Flight restrictions and financial difficulties resulting from sanctions imposed on Iran made it difficult for the Iranian federation to arrange air tickets for members of the Guinea-Bissau squad.

International financial transfers are also a complicated and time-consuming process under the existing restrictions. As a result, the Iranian Football Federation was unable to purchase the necessary tickets for the Guinea-Bissau delegation through foreign companies.

Consequently, even after efforts were made to move the proposed match to Turkey, the travel and logistical problems facing the visiting team remained unresolved. With the administrative and logistical arrangements unable to be finalized, the friendly was eventually cancelled.

Iran will therefore finish this stage of its preparations with matches against Uzbekistan and Russia, without adding a third fixture to their schedule.