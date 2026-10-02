Olive harvest begins in Tarom, Iran’s major production hub

As the olive harvesting season gets underway, farmers in Tarom County, Zanjan Province, are busy picking and preparing the crop for processing.

After being transported to local processing workshops, the harvested olives are sorted according to the size and dimensions of the fruit. They are then cracked using specialized machinery to prepare them for subsequent stages of processing.

Olive harvesting and processing are among the major agricultural activities in Tarom, with a significant number of farmers turning to the crop every year as the harvesting season begins. The activity plays an important role in the local agricultural economy and provides livelihoods for a large number of farming households in the county.

Tarom is one of Iran’s major olive-producing areas and is widely recognized as a key hub for the country’s olive industry. The county has around 18,000 hectares under olive cultivation, and local agricultural officials have forecast production of about 50,000 tons of olives in the current year. Olive cultivation is therefore a major component of Tarom’s agricultural economy, while the development of processing facilities has further strengthened the crop’s role in local employment and value-added production.

Photo: Mehr / Ali Yaqoubi