Iran, UNESCO discuss stronger intl. cooperation to protect World Heritage sites

TEHRAN - Iran and UNESCO have discussed expanding technical and international cooperation to assess, document, restore and protect Iran’s World Heritage sites, including properties reportedly damaged during the recent war.

Farhad Azizi Zelani, director general of Iran’s World Heritage sites under the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts, on Wednesday met with Lazare Eloundou Assomo, director of UNESCO’s World Heritage Centre, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Dialogue on Heritage and Authenticity in Hanoi, Vietnam.

During the meeting, Azizi Zelani presented an update on the condition of Iran’s cultural heritage sites and properties, with particular focus on World Heritage sites that were damaged during the recent conflict with the combined forces of the US and the Israeli regime. He outlined the reported extent of the damage as well as ongoing expert assessments, documentation and emergency measures aimed at protecting and restoring the affected sites.

The Iranian official also outlined the ministry’s expectations from UNESCO’s World Heritage Centre, emphasizing the need to make greater use of its technical, professional and international capacities.

The two sides discussed expanding expert cooperation, exchanging technical knowledge and experience, supporting conservation programs and facilitating the participation of international experts in assessing damaged heritage sites.

Assomo said the World Heritage Centre supports Iran’s cultural heritage and properties inscribed on the World Heritage List. He also said UNESCO was planning to send representatives to conduct field assessments, examine the extent of damage and identify possible forms of support and cooperation.

He stressed the importance of maintaining professional communication and coordination among the relevant institutions, saying continued technical engagement could contribute to stronger conservation efforts and more effective approaches to safeguarding Iran’s World Heritage.

They also stressed the historical, civilizational and international importance of Iran’s cultural heritage and called for stronger cooperation between Iran and the World Heritage Centre to make targeted use of available capacities to protect heritage of importance to humanity.

Among the sites cited were Golestan Palace in Tehran and Imam Mosque in Naqsh-e Jahan Square in Isfahan.





