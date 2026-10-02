Arab monarchies’ capital flows through Kushner firm to wage genocidal wars

TEHRAN — Jared Kushner, serving as an unvetted diplomatic negotiator for the White House, has established a lucrative connection to the military apparatus backing Israel’s genocidal wars across the Middle East. Recent financial transparency disclosures reveal that Kushner’s Miami-based private equity fund, Affinity Partners, remains the single largest shareholder in Phoenix Financial, according to a CNN report on October 1.

The Tel Aviv-based asset manager holds hundreds of millions of dollars in frontline military contractors actively outfitting the Israeli military. Kushner has described Phoenix as his firm’s best investment.

Capitalizing on the Israeli military supply chain

Phoenix Financial holds at least $456 million across nine publicly traded companies supplying Israeli armed forces.

The largest single holding is a $265 million stake in Elbit Systems, Israel’s primary arms manufacturer. Elbit produces 155mm artillery shells, high-explosive munitions, and battle tank upgrades deployed extensively across Gaza.

Phoenix also maintains substantial positions in Next Vision, which manufactures specialized cameras for military reconnaissance drones, Bet Shemesh Engines, which produces jet engines for combat warplanes, and Reshef Technologies, maker of electronic artillery shell fuzes. Additional holdings include Ashot Ashkelon, Israel Shipyards, Boeing, and Caterpillar.

Sustaining multi-front aggression

These military contractors furnish the essential hardware utilized in aggression across multiple regional fronts.

In the Gaza genocide, where Palestinian health authorities report a death toll surpassing 74,000, Elbit artillery and Boeing precision munitions have repeatedly targeted civilian infrastructure and residential blocks.

In Lebanon, Caterpillar D9 armored bulldozers and Next Vision aerial optics support ongoing ground incursions and artillery bombardments.

The same manufacturing supply chain equips aggressive operations against Iran, killing hundreds of civilians, where Israeli strike fighters relied on Bet Shemesh propulsion parts and Elbit airborne missile systems.

Escalating regional hostilities drive unprecedented war ministry orders, inflating stock valuations and yielding massive commercial returns for Phoenix investors.

Arab monarchy capital and unmonitored power

This financial architecture is heavily underwritten by foreign monarchies.

Approximately 99 percent of Affinity’s $6.1 billion in assets under management originates from non-U.S. sources, led by a $2 billion commitment from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund alongside $1.5 billion from Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

This arrangement channels regional capital through Kushner’s vehicle directly into the Israeli military-industrial network.

Simultaneously, Kushner acts as an unmonitored U.S. negotiator on Gaza “ceasefire” talks and Trump’s “Board of Peace,” as well as being one of Washington’s chief negotiators on matters involving Iran.

Operating as a “volunteer envoy” allows him to bypass mandatory federal financial disclosure laws.

In July 2026, Affinity sold a portion of its Phoenix shares for $340 million, realizing a fivefold profit while retaining a $1 billion stake in an enterprise benefiting from genocidal regional wars.